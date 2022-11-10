Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 1,587.8% in October

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 1,587.8% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Holcim Stock Performance

HCMLY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Holcim has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

Get Holcim alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCMLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.