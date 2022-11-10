Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.16-$3.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.89 billion-$128.89 billion.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,955. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

