Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.40. 210,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $227.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

