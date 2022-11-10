Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,335,000 after buying an additional 563,403 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after purchasing an additional 881,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,178,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after buying an additional 5,181,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

