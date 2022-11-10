HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of HOYA in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for HOYA’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS.
Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
HOYA Trading Down 2.6 %
About HOYA
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HOYA (HOCPY)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.