HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of HOYA in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for HOYA’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get HOYA alerts:

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

HOYA Trading Down 2.6 %

About HOYA

Shares of HOCPY stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. HOYA has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $169.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

(Get Rating)

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.