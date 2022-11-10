Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) CAO Sells $6,310,510.77 in Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $553.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after purchasing an additional 292,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.24.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.