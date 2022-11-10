Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) CAO Sells $6,310,510.77 in Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Humana Stock Performance
HUM opened at $553.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.
Institutional Trading of Humana
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.24.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
