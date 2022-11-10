Humanscape Market Cap Hits $68.20 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $68.20 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00583079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,255.07 or 0.30350386 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

