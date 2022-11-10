Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $238.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

