Huobi Token (HT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62.73 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $6.19 or 0.00037307 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $949.08 million and approximately $62.73 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00563758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,866.66 or 0.29365220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.