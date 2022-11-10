HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $191.27

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.27 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 165.20 ($1.90). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 168.40 ($1.94), with a volume of 72,347 shares.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.15) target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.05.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

