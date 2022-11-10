Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Shares Down 12%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Hydromer Stock Down 12.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Hydromer Company Profile

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

