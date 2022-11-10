Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €108.90 ($108.90) and last traded at €108.90 ($108.90). Approximately 13,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.40 ($106.40).

HYQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($325.00) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($225.00) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($225.00) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €122.47 and its 200-day moving average is €189.32. The stock has a market cap of $708.50 million and a PE ratio of 19.31.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

