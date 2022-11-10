iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Lowered to C$80.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday.

iA Financial Stock Performance

iA Financial stock traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.08. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

