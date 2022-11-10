iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Lowered to C$87.00 at Cormark

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$58.70 and a twelve month high of C$85.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

