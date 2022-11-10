IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as high as C$2.29. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$2.24, with a volume of 1,922,436 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMG. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.89.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.