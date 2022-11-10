Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.95 million. Ichor also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.80-$1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of ICHR traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,631. The stock has a market cap of $806.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

