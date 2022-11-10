ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $260.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $265.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.00.

ICON Public Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day moving average is $211.69. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

ICON Public Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

