ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $260.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $265.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.00.
ICON Public Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ICLR stock opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day moving average is $211.69. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
