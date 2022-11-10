ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ICU Medical also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-$6.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,418. ICU Medical has a one year low of $128.90 and a one year high of $251.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ICU Medical by 23.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICU Medical by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

