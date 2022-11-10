IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after buying an additional 320,220 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after buying an additional 223,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price target on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.58.
Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $221.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.30.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
