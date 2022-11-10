IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$41.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IGM. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.57.

IGM Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

IGM stock opened at C$36.87 on Monday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.45 and a twelve month high of C$51.30. The company has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

About IGM Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.37%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

