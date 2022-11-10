Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 440.4% in October

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 440.4% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.06. 53,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,925. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Impala Platinum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.4471 dividend. This is a positive change from Impala Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Separately, Investec raised Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

