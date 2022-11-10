Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $81.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.
A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Incyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.22 on Friday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of Incyte
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).
Featured Stories
