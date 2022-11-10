Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $81.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.22 on Friday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Incyte Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Incyte by 204.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after buying an additional 1,973,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 197.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after buying an additional 1,185,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Incyte by 8,091.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after buying an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.