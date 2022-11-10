Independence (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 24,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 111,570 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Independence Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Trading of Independence

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Independence during the first quarter valued at $734,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Independence by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 688,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 288,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Independence in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Independence

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

