Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

IRT stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $766,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

