Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
IRT stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.