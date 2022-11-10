Indivior (LON:INDV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $846.66

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 846.66 ($9.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,690 ($19.46). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,674 ($19.27), with a volume of 1,637,713 shares traded.

Indivior Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.59. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8,024.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 874.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 505.86.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

