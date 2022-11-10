Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Down 75.6% in October

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Industrias Bachoco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $50.08. 5,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

