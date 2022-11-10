Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Critical Review

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vapotherm and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $113.29 million 0.14 -$59.80 million ($4.17) -0.14 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $1.77 million 335.35 -$303.66 million ($1.47) -1.62

Vapotherm has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Vapotherm has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vapotherm and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 1 4 0 0 1.80 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 6 0 0 1.86

Vapotherm presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 700.20%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 57.56%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -156.83% -284.08% -59.59% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -16,775.78% -94.19% -73.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Vapotherm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vapotherm beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. The company engages in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, such as head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, including recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); and Lassa fever. Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Department of Defense (DoD), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800 for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

