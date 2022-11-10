InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Price Target Raised to €10.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.20 ($10.20) to €10.30 ($10.30) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

InPost Trading Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:INPOY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,335. InPost has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

