InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Price Target Raised to €10.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.20 ($10.20) to €10.30 ($10.30) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
InPost Trading Up 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:INPOY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,335. InPost has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.
About InPost
