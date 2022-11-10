Insider Buying: Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) Insider Buys £1,969.94 in Stock

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG – Get Rating) insider Ian Mackin purchased 14,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £1,969.94 ($2,268.21).

Dillistone Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DSG opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 million and a PE ratio of -6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.17. Dillistone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 25 ($0.29).

Dillistone Group Company Profile

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Australia, and internationally. It offers FileFinder, a solution for executive search firms and to in-house executive search and sourcing teams; GatedTalent, a platform that connects executives to retained executive search firms; ISV.online that offers online skills testing, working with recruiters, consultancies, and employers; and Talentis Global, a next generation executive search, recruiting, and candidate sourcing platform.

