Insider Buying: Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) Insider Buys £1,969.94 in Stock

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG – Get Rating) insider Ian Mackin purchased 14,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £1,969.94 ($2,268.21).
Dillistone Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:DSG opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 million and a PE ratio of -6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.17. Dillistone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 25 ($0.29).
Dillistone Group Company Profile
