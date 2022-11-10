Insider Buying: GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases 8 Shares of Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,396 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £111.68 ($128.59).

On Friday, September 9th, Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of GSK stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($15.68) per share, with a total value of £122.58 ($141.14).

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 4.24 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,411.44 ($16.25). 6,876,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,892. The company has a market capitalization of £57.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,242.81. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($14.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,358.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,568.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 13.75 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($16.47) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($16.98) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($20.96) target price on GSK in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,674 ($19.27).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

