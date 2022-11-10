Insider Buying: WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded up $3.35 on Thursday, hitting $93.70. 38,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

