Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells 248 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $27,222.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.8 %
ADUS opened at $105.94 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $112.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
Featured Articles
