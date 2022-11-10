Insider Selling: Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Sells $121,250.00 in Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,655.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

CIVB stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIVB. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.