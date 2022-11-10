Insider Selling: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Shribman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

On Tuesday, November 8th, Daniel Shribman sold 662,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $867,220.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,808. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.44. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.