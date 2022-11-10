Insider Selling: Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) CEO Sells 2,225 Shares of Stock

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Alan Ciesinski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

On Tuesday, November 8th, David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of Lancaster Colony stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 2.4 %

Lancaster Colony stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.22. The stock had a trading volume of 105,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,083. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $214.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.