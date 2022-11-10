Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $1,303,684.20 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Michael Hsing sold 6,306 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $3,316,640.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $343.84 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.88.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,144,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

