Insider Selling: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Insider Sells $44,320.40 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.