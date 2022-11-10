Insider Selling: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insider Sells $1,087,947.75 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Michael Holcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, October 26th, James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -11.19%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CWM LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.