Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Sells 9,440 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 4.3 %

SFM traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.55. 2,992,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,780 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sprouts Farmers Market

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

