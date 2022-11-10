Insider Selling: Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) President Sells 9,592 Shares of Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) President Vinayak Hegde sold 9,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $15,155.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,065,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vinayak Hegde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $32,125.89.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 8.0 %

UP stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $425.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. Equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,527 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 290.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 196.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 874,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 940.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 472,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 427,465 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UP shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

