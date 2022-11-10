Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.23-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.87-$0.98 EPS.

Insperity Stock Up 5.0 %

Insperity stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.99. 19,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,071. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Insperity has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.69.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,956 shares of company stock worth $7,478,867 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Insperity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Insperity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Insperity by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

