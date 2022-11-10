InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

InspireMD Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 35,500 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $67,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,194 shares in the company, valued at $313,610.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

