InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.
InspireMD Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 35,500 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $67,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,194 shares in the company, valued at $313,610.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD
InspireMD Company Profile
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InspireMD (NSPR)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.