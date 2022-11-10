Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

Insurance Australia Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

