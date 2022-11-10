Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$224.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cormark dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$220.85.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial stock traded up C$3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$198.64. 155,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,476. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$158.00 and a twelve month high of C$209.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$199.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$188.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$34.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68.

Insider Activity

Intact Financial Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.