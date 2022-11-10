Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 117.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

