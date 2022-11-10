Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 618.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

BATS ESML opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.