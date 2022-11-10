Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

