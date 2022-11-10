Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE MS opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

