Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 22,936 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 154.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 223,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,605 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.