Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCP stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $22.07.

